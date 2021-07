Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - South Korea’s An San won the gold medal on Friday in the women’s individual event, becoming the first archer to win three golds at a single Games.

Elena Osipova of the Russian Olympic Committee claimed silver and Italy’s Lucilla Boari won bronze.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; editing by John Stonestreet Editing by)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Archery - Women’s Individual - Gold medal match - Yumenoshima Archery Field, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. An San of South Korea celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Archery - Women’s Individual - Gold medal match - Yumenoshima Archery Field, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. An San of South Korea and her coach wave their national flag after winning gold REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne