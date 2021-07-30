Olympics-Judo-Czech Krpalek wins men’s +100 kg category

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Czech Lukas Krpalek won the Olympic gold medal in the men’s judo +100 kg category on Friday, defeating Guram Tushishvili of Georgia in the final.

Bronze medals went to Teddy Riner of France and Tamerlan Bashaev of the Russia Olympic Committee.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Editing by Ed Osmond)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Men’s +100kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Lukas Krpalek of Czech Republic reacts after winning the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Men’s +100kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Lukas Krpalek of Czech Republic reacts after winning the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Men’s +100kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Guram Tushishvili of Georgia and Lukas Krpalek of Czech Republic react after the match. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Men’s +100kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Guram Tushishvili of Georgia and Lukas Krpalek of Czech Republic after the match. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse