Olympics-Athletics-U.S. 4x400 mixed relay team reinstated to final

TOKYO (Reuters) -The United States' mixed 4x400 metre relay team has been reinstated into Saturday's final due to an official's error, a World Athletics spokesperson said, after they were disqualified on Friday for exchanging the baton outside the changeover zone.

The American team, comprising Elija Godwin, Lynna Irby, Taylor Manson and Bryce Deadmon, were reinstated by jury decision, Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Saturday.

The Dominican Republic team, which was also disqualified on Friday, has now also been reinstated to compete in the finals after a successful appeal, organisers said in a statement.

"Both teams have now been reinstated after appeal and will race in the first ever Olympic mixed relay final at 21:35," the statement read.

The American quartet had posted the fastest time in their heat on Friday, ahead of the Dominican Republic who posted a national record before being disqualified.

USA Track & Field did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the circumstances around their reinstatement.

Olympic organisers had not added the United States to the start list for the medal race by Saturday morning.

The United States won gold when the mixed relay featured at the world championships for the first time in Doha in 2019 and are favourites to capture the maiden Olympic gold for the event.

