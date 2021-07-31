Olympics-Swimming-Australian McKeown wins women's 200m backstroke gold
Newsfrom JapanTokyo 2020
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - Kaylee McKeown of Australia won the gold medal in the women's 200m backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Kylie Masse of Canada won the silver and Emily Seebohm of Australia took the bronze.
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html
Reuters Japan Tokyo Olympics Asia Australia Europe Canada United Kingdom UK Swimming Tokyo 2020