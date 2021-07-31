Olympics-Swimming-Australian McKeown wins women's 200m backstroke gold

Tokyo 2020

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kaylee McKeown of Australia won the gold medal in the women's 200m backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Kylie Masse of Canada won the silver and Emily Seebohm of Australia took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 200m Backstroke - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Kaylee McKeown of Australia gestures REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 200m Backstroke - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Kaylee McKeown of Australia reacts after winning gold REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 200m Backstroke - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Winner Kaylee McKeown of Australia embraces Emily Seebohm of Australia REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Tokyo Olympics Asia Australia Europe Canada United Kingdom UK Swimming Tokyo 2020