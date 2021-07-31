Olympics-Tokyo organisers report 21 new Games-related COVID-19 cases
Tokyo 2020
TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers on Saturday reported 21 new Games-related COVID-19 cases.
No athletes made up the latest cases. The latest daily coronavirus infections have brought the total Games-linked number since July 1 to 241.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Karishma Singh)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html