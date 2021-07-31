Olympics-Tokyo organisers report 21 new Games-related COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen as a man walks to the PCR sample collection room at the main press center ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers on Saturday reported 21 new Games-related COVID-19 cases.

No athletes made up the latest cases. The latest daily coronavirus infections have brought the total Games-linked number since July 1 to 241.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Karishma Singh)

