Olympics-Tokyo organisers report 21 new Games-related COVID-19 cases

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers on Saturday reported 21 new Games-related COVID-19 cases.

No athletes made up the latest cases. The latest daily coronavirus infections have brought the total Games-linked number since July 1 to 241.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Karishma Singh)

