Olympics-Swimming-American Ledecky wins women's 800m freestyle gold

Tokyo 2020

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Jul 31, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Katie Ledecky (USA) in the women
Jul 31, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Katie Ledecky (USA) in the women's 800m freestyle final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

TOKYO (Reuters) - Katy Ledecky of the United States won the gold medal in the women's 800m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Ariarne Titmus of Australia won the silver and Simona Quadarella of Italy took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Tokyo United States Olympics Asia Australia Russia Europe Germany Italy US United Kingdom UK Swimming Tokyo 2020