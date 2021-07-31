Olympics-Swimming-American Ledecky wins women's 800m freestyle gold

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Katy Ledecky of the United States won the gold medal in the women's 800m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Ariarne Titmus of Australia won the silver and Simona Quadarella of Italy took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

