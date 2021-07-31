Olympics-Swimming-Britain win mixed 4x100m medley relay gold in world record time
TOKYO (Reuters) - Britain won the gold medal in the mixed 4x100m medley relay in a world record time of three minutes 37.58 at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
China won the silver and Australia took bronze.
