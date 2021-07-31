Olympics-Swimming-Britain win mixed 4x100m medley relay gold in world record time

Tokyo 2020

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

TOKYO (Reuters) - Britain won the gold medal in the mixed 4x100m medley relay in a world record time of three minutes 37.58 at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

China won the silver and Australia took bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Members of Team Britain react REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Members of Team Britain react REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Kathleen Dawson of Britain in action REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Kathleen Dawson of Britain in action REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Adam Peaty of Britain in action REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Adam Peaty of Britain in action REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Olympics Asia Australia Russia Europe Italy Israel Middle East United Kingdom UK Netherlands Swimming Tokyo 2020