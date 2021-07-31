Olympics-Shooting-Spain win trap mixed team gold in Tokyo

Tokyo 2020

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

TOKYO (Reuters) - Spain won the gold medal in the new trap mixed team event of the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.

San Marino claimed the silver, while United States won the bronze.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Shooting - Mixed Trap Team - Gold medal match - Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Fatima Galvez of Spain and Alberto Fernandez of Spain celebrate after winning gold REUTERS/Ann Wang
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Shooting - Mixed Trap Team - Gold medal match - Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Fatima Galvez of Spain and Alberto Fernandez of Spain celebrate after winning gold REUTERS/Ann Wang

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Shooting - Mixed Trap Team - Gold medal match - Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Fatima Galvez of Spain in action REUTERS/Ann Wang
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Shooting - Mixed Trap Team - Gold medal match - Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Fatima Galvez of Spain in action REUTERS/Ann Wang

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Shooting - Mixed Trap Team - Gold medal match - Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan â€“ July 31, 2021. Alberto Fernandez of Spain in action REUTERS/Ann Wang
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Shooting - Mixed Trap Team - Gold medal match - Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan â€“ July 31, 2021. Alberto Fernandez of Spain in action REUTERS/Ann Wang

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan United States Olympics Asia Australia Europe Spain US Shooting Tokyo 2020