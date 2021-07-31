Olympics-Shooting-Spain win trap mixed team gold in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Spain won the gold medal in the new trap mixed team event of the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.

San Marino claimed the silver, while United States won the bronze.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)













