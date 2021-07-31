Olympics-Sailing-Yunxiu Lu of China wins women's RS:X windsurfing gold

Newsfrom Japan

By Philip O'Connor

ENOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - Yunxiu Lu of China won gold in the women's RS:X windsurfing competition at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.

Charline Picon of France took the silver medal, while Britain's Emma Wilson finished third to collect the bronze.

