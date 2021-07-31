Olympics-Sailing-Dutchman Badloe wins RS:X windsurfing gold

Newsfrom Japan





ENOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - Kiran Badloe of the Netherlands won the gold medal in the men's RS:X windsurfing on Saturday.

Thomas Goyard of France finished in second place in the overall table to take silver and China's Kun Bi claimed the bronze.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html