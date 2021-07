Olympics-Archery-Turkey's Gazoz wins gold in men's individual

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Turkey's Mete Gazoz won the Olympic men's individual archery on Saturday, his country's first gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

Italy's Mauro Nespoli claimed silver and Japan's Takaharu Furukawa bronze.

