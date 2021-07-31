Olympics-Fencing-ROC win gold in women's team sabre
TOKYO (Reuters) - The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won gold in the women's team sabre fencing competition in the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday.
France took silver and South Korea claimed bronze.
