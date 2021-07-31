Olympics-Fencing-ROC win gold in women's team sabre

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won gold in the women's team sabre fencing competition in the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday.

France took silver and South Korea claimed bronze.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami, editing by Ed Osmond)

