Olympics-Fencing-ROC win gold in women's team sabre

Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Women's Team Sabre - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 31, 2021. Sofia Pozdniakova of the Russian Olympic Committee reacts REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won gold in the women's team sabre fencing competition in the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday.

France took silver and South Korea claimed bronze.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami, editing by Ed Osmond)

