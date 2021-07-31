Olympics-Weightlifting-Qatar's Elhakh wins gold in men's 96 kg event
TOKYO (Reuters) - Qatar's Fares Ibrahim Elbakh won the gold medal in the men's 96 kg weightlifting event and set an Olympic record of a combined lift of 402 kg at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.
Venezuela's Keydomar Vallenilla Sanchez won sliver and Georgia's Anton Pliesnoi claimed bronze.
