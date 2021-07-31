Olympics-Badminton-Taiwan wins gold in men's doubles

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Taiwan's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin won the badminton men's doubles Olympic gold medal on Saturday by beating China's Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen 21-18 21-12 at the Tokyo Games.

The Chinese duo therefore claimed silver, while Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik bagged the event's bronze medal.

