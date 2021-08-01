Olympics-Swimming-American Dressel wins men's 50m freestyle gold

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Caeleb Dressel of the United States won the gold medal in the men's 50m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Florent Manaudou of France won the silver and Bruno Fratus of Brazil took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

















(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html