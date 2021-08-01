Olympics-Swimming-American Dressel wins men's 50m freestyle gold

TOKYO (Reuters) - Caeleb Dressel of the United States won the gold medal in the men's 50m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Florent Manaudou of France won the silver and Bruno Fratus of Brazil took the bronze.
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 50m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates after setting an Olympic record to win gold REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 50m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates after setting an Olympic record to win gold REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 50m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Caeleb Dressel of the United States reacts REUTERS/Carl Recine
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 50m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates after setting an Olympic record to win gold REUTERS/Marko Djurica