Olympics-Swimming-Mckeon of Australia wins women's 50m freestyle gold

Tokyo 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) - Emma Mckeon of Australia won the gold medal in the women's 50m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden won the silver and Pernille Blume of Denmark took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 50m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Emma McKeon of Australia celebrates with compatriot Cate Campbell

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 50m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Emma McKeon of Australia (R) in action

Aug 1, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Emma McKeon (AUS) celebrates with Cate Campbell (AUS) after winning the women
Aug 1, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Emma McKeon (AUS) celebrates with Cate Campbell (AUS) after winning the women's 50m freestyle final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

