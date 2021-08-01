Olympics-Swimming-Mckeon of Australia wins women's 50m freestyle gold
TOKYO (Reuters) - Emma Mckeon of Australia won the gold medal in the women's 50m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden won the silver and Pernille Blume of Denmark took the bronze.
