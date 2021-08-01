Olympics-Swimming-American Finke wins men's 1500m freestyle gold

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Robert Finke of the United States won the gold medal in the men's 1500m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine won the silver and Florian Wellbrock of Germany took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

















