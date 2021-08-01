Olympics-Swimming-American Finke wins men's 1500m freestyle gold

Tokyo 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) - Robert Finke of the United States won the gold medal in the men's 1500m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine won the silver and Florian Wellbrock of Germany took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 1500m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Robert Finke of the United States in action REUTERS/Carl Recine

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 1500m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Robert Finke of the United States reacts after race REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 1500m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Robert Finke of the United States in action REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 1500m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Robert Finke of the United States in action REUTERS/Carl Recine

