Olympics-Swimming-Australia win women's 4x100m medley relay gold

Tokyo 2020

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

TOKYO (Reuters) - Australia won the gold medal in the women's 4x100m medley relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

United States won the silver and Canada took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Kaylee McKeown of Australia, Chelsea Hodges of Australia, Emma McKeon of Australia react REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Emma McKeon of Australia is embraced REUTERS/Carl Recine

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Cate Campbell of Australia celebrates REUTERS/Carl Recine

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Kaylee McKeown of Australia in action REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan United States Olympics Asia Australia Europe Canada US United Kingdom UK Swimming Tokyo 2020