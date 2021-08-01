Accreditation revoked for six people after violating rules

Traffic signs are seen at the athletes' village for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT

TOKYO (Reuters) - The chief of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Sunday six Games-related people had their accreditation revoked for violating rules imposed to hold safe Games amid the pandemic.

One person from overseas has been hospitalised but not in a serious condition, Toshiro Muto also said at a press briefing.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

