Accreditation revoked for six people after violating rules
TOKYO (Reuters) - The chief of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Sunday six Games-related people had their accreditation revoked for violating rules imposed to hold safe Games amid the pandemic.
One person from overseas has been hospitalised but not in a serious condition, Toshiro Muto also said at a press briefing.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html