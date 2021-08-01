Olympics-Gymnastics-Brazil's Andrade wins women's vault
TOKYO (Reuters) - Rebeca Andrade of Brazil won the women's gymnastics vault gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Mykayla Skinner of the United States took silver and Yeo Seojeong of South Korea the bronze.
