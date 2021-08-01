Gymnastics- Britain's Whitlock takes gold in pommel horse
TOKYO (Reuters) - Max Whitlock of Britain won the men's pommel horse gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Lee Chih Kai of Taiwan took silver and Japan's Kazuma Kaya took the bronze.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
