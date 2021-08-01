Gymnastics- Britain's Whitlock takes gold in pommel horse

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

TOKYO (Reuters) - Max Whitlock of Britain won the men's pommel horse gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Lee Chih Kai of Taiwan took silver and Japan's Kazuma Kaya took the bronze.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Pommel Horse - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Max Whitlock of Britain celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Pommel Horse - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Max Whitlock of Britain in action on the pommel horse. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Olympics Asia Europe United Kingdom UK Gymnastics