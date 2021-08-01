Gymnastics - Belgium's Derwael takes gold in uneven bars

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women's Uneven Bars - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Gold medallist Nina Derwael of Belgium holding a Belgian flag reacts after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nina Derwael of Belgium won the uneven bars final at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Anastasiia Iliankova of the Russian Olympic Committee took silver, and Sunisa Lee of the United States took bronze.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

