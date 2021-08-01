Gymnastics - Belgium's Derwael takes gold in uneven bars

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Nina Derwael of Belgium won the uneven bars final at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Anastasiia Iliankova of the Russian Olympic Committee took silver, and Sunisa Lee of the United States took bronze.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

