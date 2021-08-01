Olympics-Athletics-Camacho-Quinn wins 100m hurdles semi in Olympic record, Harrison also advances

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won her 100 metre hurdles semi-final in an Olympic record 12.26 seconds at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

The 24-year-old improved her own 2021 leading time at the fan-free venue.

Jamaican Britany Anderson won her semi-final ahead of American world record holder Kendra Harrison in 12.51. Nigeria's Tobi Amusan, who finished fourth at the 2019 world championships, won her semi-final in 12.62.

The U.S. swept the podium in Rio five years ago.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in Tokyo; editing by John Stonestreet)

