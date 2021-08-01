Olympics-Fencing-France wins gold in men's team foil

TOKYO (Reuters) - France won gold in the men's team foil fencing competition in the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.

The Russian Olympic Committee took silver, and the United States claimed bronze.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Men's Team Foil - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - August 1, 2021. Erwann Le Pechoux of France, Enzo Lefort of France, Julien Mertine of France and Maxime Pauty of France celebrate after winning gold REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Men's Team Foil - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - August 1, 2021. Erwann Le Pechoux of France celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

