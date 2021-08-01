Olympics-Athletics-Italian Jacobs wins men's 100m gold at Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy won the men's 100 metres gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Fred Kerley of United States won the silver while Andre de Grasse of Canada took the bronze.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by xx)

















(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html