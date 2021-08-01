Olympics-Athletics-Italian Jacobs wins men's 100m gold at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (Reuters) - Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy won the men's 100 metres gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Fred Kerley of United States won the silver while Andre de Grasse of Canada took the bronze.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by xx)
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 100m - Final - OLS - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 100m - Final - OLS - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy celebrates with silver medalist Fred Kerley of the United States and bronze medalist Andre de Grasse REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 100m - Final - OLS - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 100m - Final - OLS - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy, Fred Kerley of the United States and Akani Simbine of South Africa in action REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch