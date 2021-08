Olympics-Badminton-Chen Yu Fei bags women's singles gold for China

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - China's world's number two Chen Yu Fei took badminton women's singles gold, beating Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying 21-18 19-21 21-18 in Sunday's final.

Rio silver medalist India's PV Sindhu beat China's He Bing Jiao to bronze, winning 21-13 21-15.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; editing by John Stonestreet)

