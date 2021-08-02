Olympics-Badminton-Indonesia takes women's doubles gold, China gets silver

TOKYO (Reuters) - Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia on Monday bagged the women's doubles gold medal in badminton at the Tokyo Olympic Games, leaving China's Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan with the silver after a match that ended 21-19 21-15.
Earlier, world number five pair Kim Soyeong and Kong Heeyong won the women's doubles bronze medal.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles - Gold medal match - MFS - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan – August 2, 2021. Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia and Greysia Polii of Indonesia pose after winning their match against Chen Qingchen of China and Jia Yifan of China. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles - Gold medal match - MFS - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan – August 2, 2021. Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia and Greysia Polii of Indonesia celebrate after winning their match against Chen Qingchen of China and Jia Yifan of China. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles - Gold medal match - MFS - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan – August 2, 2021. Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia and Greysia Polii of Indonesia react after winning their match against Chen Qingchen of China and Jia Yifan of China. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles - Gold medal match - MFS - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan – August 2, 2021. Greysia Polii of Indonesia and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia celebrate winning the first set of the match against Chen Qingchen of China and Jia Yifan of China. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles - Gold medal match - MFS - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan – August 2, 2021. Greysia Polii of Indonesia and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia celebrate winning the first set of the match against Chen Qingchen of China and Jia Yifan of China. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
