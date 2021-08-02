Europe would be honoured to give asylum to Belarus athlete - French minister

PARIS (Reuters) - It would be an honour if Europe were to grant political asylum to Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday.

Tsimanouskaya, who refused to board a flight after saying she had been taken to the airport by her team against her wishes, was "safe and secure" in Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee said on Monday.

"Political asylum - it would be an honour for Europe to do so," Beaune told RFI radio.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

FILE PHOTO: Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya talks with police officers at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
FILE PHOTO: Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya talks with police officers at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

FILE PHOTO: French minister for European affairs Clement Beaune answers journalists as he arrives at a General Affairs meeting in Luxembourg June 22, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: French minister for European affairs Clement Beaune answers journalists as he arrives at a General Affairs meeting in Luxembourg June 22, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

