Olympics-Canoe sprint-Carrington wins women's kayak single 200m gold

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - New Zealand's Lisa Carrington won the gold medal in the women's kayak single 200 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Spain's Teresa Portela took the silver medal while Denmark's Emma Jorgensen claimed the bronze medal.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

