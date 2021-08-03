Olympics-Canoe sprint-Carrington wins women's kayak single 200m gold

Tokyo 2020

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Women's K1 200m - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Lisa Carrington of New Zealand celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

TOKYO (Reuters) - New Zealand's Lisa Carrington won the gold medal in the women's kayak single 200 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Spain's Teresa Portela took the silver medal while Denmark's Emma Jorgensen claimed the bronze medal.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Olympics Asia East Asia Tokyo 2020