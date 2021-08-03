Olympics-Athletics-Germany's Mihambo wins women's long jump gold in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Malaika Mihambo of Germany won the gold medal in the women's long jump at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Brittney Reese of the United States took the silver ahead of bronze medallist Ese Brume of Nigeria.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Karishma Singh)









