Olympics-Canoe sprint-Hungary's Kopasz wins men's kayak single 1000m gold

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Hungary's Balint Kopasz captured the gold medal in the men's kayak single 1000 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Kopasz's compatriot Adam Varga claimed the silver medal while Portugal's Fernando Pimenta took the bronze.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)









(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html