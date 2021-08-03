Olympics-Sailing- Brazil win gold in women's 49er sailing
Newsfrom JapanTokyo 2020
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
By Philip O'Connor
ENOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - A brilliant performance in the medal race saw Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze win gold for Brazil in the women's 49er FX sailing event at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday.
Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke came in second to secure the silver for Germany, with Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz taking the bronze for the Netherlands.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html
Reuters Japan Olympics Asia Europe Germany Brazil Latin America Netherlands Tokyo 2020