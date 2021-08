Olympics-Sailing-Britain win sensational gold in men's 49er class

Newsfrom Japan

By Philip O'Connor

ENOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - A sensational finish to the medal race by Britain's Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell saw them win gold in the men's 49er sailing event at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday.

They edged out Peter Burling and Blair Tuke of New Zealand, who took the silver, with Germany's Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel taking the bronze.

