Olympics-Table Tennis-German teams target revenge wins in semis

Newsfrom Japan





By Eimi Yamamitsu

TOKYO (Reuters) -Germany's paddlers might be inclined to believe their Olympic stars aligned on Tuesday, after both the men's and women's teams booked semi-finals against the countries that knocked them out in Rio in 2016.

The German women's team of Shan Xiaona, Petrissa Solja and Han Ying will face off on Wednesday against favourites China after beating South Korea 3-2 in their quarter-final.

"We won so many titles together in the past years. We know we can reach anything," said Solja, of the match-up against the team that bested the same trio in the Rio final.

"We believe in each other, even if one of us is not playing that well. We keep going and we want to win one more medal."

China's team of Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu steamrollered Singapore 3-0 in their quarter-final.

Germany's men will meanwhile go head-to-head on Wednesday with hosts Japan, who defeated them in the Rio semis.

"We lost to Japan five years ago in Rio, and we want to make it better this time," said Dimitrij Ovtcharov after Tuesday's 3-2 quarter-final win over Taiwan.

"For Japan, it's the most important match in their home Olympics. We're also a little bit happy that the hall is not completely full," Germany's veteran star Timo Boll joked.

"But yeah, we will prepare like we always did, we give it our best and try everything," the 40-year-old added.

Japan, made up of Rio 2016 silver medallists Jun Mizutani and Koki Niwa plus world number four Tomokazu Harimoto, beat Sweden 3-1 in their quarter final.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Lincoln Feast and John Stonestreet)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html