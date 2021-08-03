Japanese PM flags growing COVID-19 infections among young people

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections are surging among Japanese in their 20s and 30s while more of those in their 40s and 50s are getting seriously ill, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.

The prime minister added that he was determined to protect people's lives.

