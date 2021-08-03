Japanese PM flags growing COVID-19 infections among young people

Japan
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at his official residence during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

TOKYO (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections are surging among Japanese in their 20s and 30s while more of those in their 40s and 50s are getting seriously ill, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.

The prime minister added that he was determined to protect people's lives.

