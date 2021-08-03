Olympics-Sailing-Italy's Tita and Banti win Nacra 17 sailing gold

Tokyo 2020

By Philip O'Connor

ENOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - Italy's Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti won gold in the Nacra 17 mixed class at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday.

The British pairing of John Gimson and Anna Burnet finished second to take silver, while Paul Kolhoff Alica Stuhlemmer brought home the bronze for Germany.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Mixed Nacra 17 - Medal Race - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Ruggero Tita of Italy and Caterina Banti of Italy celebrate winning gold after the race. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Mixed Nacra 17 - Medal Race - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Ruggero Tita of Italy and Caterina Banti of Italy celebrate winning gold after the race. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

