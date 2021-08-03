Olympics-Sailing-Italy's Tita and Banti win Nacra 17 sailing gold
By Philip O'Connor
ENOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - Italy's Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti won gold in the Nacra 17 mixed class at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday.
The British pairing of John Gimson and Anna Burnet finished second to take silver, while Paul Kolhoff Alica Stuhlemmer brought home the bronze for Germany.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
