Olympics-Cycling-Germany and Britain set up team pursuit gold duel with world records

Tokyo 2020

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

By Martyn Herman

IZU, Japan (Reuters) - Germany and Britain traded world records as they set up a showdown for gold in the Olympic women's team pursuit with sensational rides at the Izu Velodrome on Tuesday.

First Britain's quartet led by four-time Olympic track champion Laura Kenny reclaimed their world record that Germany has obliterated 24 hours earlier.

Britain edged out the United States in a thrilling heat with a time of 4:06.748 -- the only blemish being Katie Archibald and Neah Evans hitting the deck after the finish.

But they could only celebrate for a matter of minutes as Germany's foursome of Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroeger went even quicker to demolish Italy, stopping the clock at 4:06.159.

The two nations will race off for gold later.

Before the start of the track cycling programme on Monday, Britain's previous world record in the women's team pursuit (4:10.236) had endured for five years.

But predictions that a fast track combined with advances in technology would create the perfect conditions for fast times at the Izu velodrome appear to be coming true.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Track - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Track - Women's Team Pursuit - 1st Round - Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka, Japan - August 3, 2021. Team Germany in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Track - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Track - Women's Team Pursuit - 1st Round - Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka, Japan - August 3, 2021. Team Germany in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Track - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Track - Women's Team Pursuit - 1st Round - Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka, Japan - August 3, 2021. Team Great Britain in action. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Track - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Track - Women's Team Pursuit - 1st Round - Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka, Japan - August 3, 2021. Team Great Britain in action. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Olympics Asia Europe Germany United Kingdom UK Cycling Tokyo 2020