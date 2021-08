Olympics-Diving-China's Xie wins gold in the men's 3m springboard

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - China's Xie Siyi won gold in the men's 3 metre springboard diving at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

His synchronised diving partner Wang Zongyuan claimed silver, with Britain's Jack Laugher taking bronze.

(Reporting by Yuki Nitta and Richa Naidu; Editing by Michael Perry)













