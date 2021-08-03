Mitsubishi Chemical to spend $920 million on new resin plant in Louisiana -Nikkei

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings will spend 100 billion yen ($920 million) to build a new resin materials plant in the U.S. state of Louisiana, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday, adding the company aims to start operation in fiscal 2025.

The new plant will increase the firm's supply capacity by about 20%, according to the report.

($1 = 109.1400 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html