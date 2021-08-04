Olympics-Organisers report 29 new games-related COVID-19 cases

Tokyo 2020

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: People take photos with an Olympic rings monument outside the National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
FILE PHOTO: People take photos with an Olympic rings monument outside the National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers on Wednesday reported 29 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, including four athletes.

Three of the four infected athletes are in the Greek artistic swimming team, the organisers said, without providing further details.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Health Olympics Asia Tokyo 2020