Olympics-Sailing-Belcher and Ryan bag 470 sailing gold for Australia

Tokyo 2020

ENOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan of Australia won gold for Australia in the men's 470 sailiing class at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Wednesday.

Swedes Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom won silver and bronze went to Spain's Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodriguez Garcia-Paz.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Men's 470 - Medal Race - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - August 4, 2021. Mathew Belcher of Australia and Will Ryan of Australia in action. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Men's 470 - Medal Race - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - August 4, 2021. Mathew Belcher of Australia and Will Ryan of Australia in action. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Men's 470 - Medal Race - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - August 4, 2021. Mathew Belcher of Australia and Will Ryan of Australia in action. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

