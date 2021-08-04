Olympics-Sailing-Mills and McIntyre win gold for Britain in women's 470 class
By Philip O'Connor
ENOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won Olympic gold for Britain in the women's 470 sailing class at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Wednesday.
Poland's Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar took silver, with Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz bringing home the silver for France.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Clare Fallon)
