Officials from Japan's LDP seek withdrawal of at-home COVID care policy -Jiji
TOKYO (Reuters) - Officials from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have agreed to seek a withdrawal of a new policy to ask COVID-19 patients with less serious symptoms to isolate at home rather than seek hospital care, Jiji news agency reported.
(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
