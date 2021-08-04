Officials from Japan's LDP seek withdrawal of at-home COVID care policy -Jiji

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Officials from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have agreed to seek a withdrawal of a new policy to ask COVID-19 patients with less serious symptoms to isolate at home rather than seek hospital care, Jiji news agency reported.

