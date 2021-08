Belarusian athlete lands safely in Warsaw, says Polish official

Newsfrom Japan





WARSAW (Reuters) - Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has landed safely in Warsaw, Polish deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz said on Twitter on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Justyna Pawlak)

