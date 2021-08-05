Some Japan advisers urge national COVID-19 emergency as cases surge -minister

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Some members of a government expert panel warned that a recent surge in COVID-19 cases was severe enough to impose a nationwide state of emergency, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of the pandemic response, said on Thursday.

Nishimura, at a news conference, said the panel ultimately agreed to a government proposal to expand emergency restrictions to eight more prefectures.

