Olympics-Canoe sprint-Hungary's Totka wins men's kayak single 200m gold

Tokyo 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) - Hungary's Sandor Totka won the gold medal in the men's kayak single 200 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Italy's Manfredi Rizza took the silver medal, while Britain's Liam Heath claimed the bronze medal.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

