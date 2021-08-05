Olympics-Canoe sprint-American Harrison wins women's canoe single 200m gold

Tokyo 2020

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nevin Harrison of the United States won the gold medal in the women's canoe single 200 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe took the silver medal while Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan claimed the bronze.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Women's C1 200m - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - August 5, 2021. Nevin Harrison of the United States celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Women's C1 200m - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - August 5, 2021. Nevin Harrison of the United States celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan United States Olympics Asia East Asia Europe Canada US Ukraine Tokyo 2020