Olympics-Canoe sprint-American Harrison wins women's canoe single 200m gold
TOKYO (Reuters) - Nevin Harrison of the United States won the gold medal in the women's canoe single 200 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe took the silver medal while Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan claimed the bronze.
