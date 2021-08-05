Olympics-Canoe sprint-American Harrison wins women's canoe single 200m gold

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nevin Harrison of the United States won the gold medal in the women's canoe single 200 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe took the silver medal while Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan claimed the bronze.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)









