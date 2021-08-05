Olympics-Canoe sprint-New Zealand's Carrington wins women's kayak single 500m gold
TOKYO (Reuters) - New Zealand's Lisa Carrington won the gold medal in the women's kayak single 500 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Hungary's Tamara Csipes took the silver medal while Denmark's Emma Jorgensen claimed the bronze.
(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
