Olympics-Canoe sprint-New Zealand's Carrington wins women's kayak single 500m gold

Tokyo 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) - New Zealand's Lisa Carrington won the gold medal in the women's kayak single 500 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Hungary's Tamara Csipes took the silver medal while Denmark's Emma Jorgensen claimed the bronze.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Women's K1 500m - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan – August 5, 2021. Lisa Carrington of New Zealand celebrates after winning gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Women's K1 500m - Semifinal 4 - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan – August 5, 2021. Lisa Carrington of New Zealand in action

