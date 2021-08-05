Olympics-Athletics-Italy's Stano wins 20km race walk with late surge

By Chris Gallagher

SAPPORO, Japan (Reuters) -Italy's Massimo Stano won the Olympic men's 20km race walk on Thursday, pulling ahead of the pack in the final stages to finish in one hour, 21 minutes five seconds and claim his country's third gold medal in the event.

Japan's Koki Ikeda secured the silver medal and compatriot Toshikazu Yamanishi claimed bronze, the first Olympic medals for Japan in the 20km race walk.

World champion Yamanishi led in the early going until China's Wang Kaihua took over through the 12km mark.

Stano moved to the front at the 16km stage, just ahead of Ikeda and Yamanishi, until he put distance between himself and his Japanese rivals to cross the finish line nine seconds ahead.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher, editing by Ed Osmond)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 20km Walk - Sapporo Odori Park, Sapporo, Japan - August 5, 2021. General view of athletes in action with Massimo Stano of Italy ahead REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 20km Walk - Sapporo Odori Park, Sapporo, Japan - August 5, 2021. Koki Ikeda of Japan, Toshikazu Yamanishi of Japan and Massimo Stano of Italy in action during competing REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 20km Walk - Sapporo Odori Park, Sapporo, Japan - August 5, 2021. Massimo Stano of Italy and Toshikazu Yamanishi of Japan in action during competing REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

