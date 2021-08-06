Olympics: Organisers report 29 new Games-related COVID-19 cases

A woman wearing a protective face mask is seen through an illuminated Olympic Rings monument during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers on Friday reported 29 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 382.

No athletes were among the latest positive cases.

