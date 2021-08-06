Olympics: Organisers report 29 new Games-related COVID-19 cases
TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers on Friday reported 29 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 382.
No athletes were among the latest positive cases.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Michael Perry)
