Olympics: Organisers report 29 new Games-related COVID-19 cases

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers on Friday reported 29 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 382.

No athletes were among the latest positive cases.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Michael Perry)

